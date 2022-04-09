REVV (REVV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.89 Million

REVV (REVV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $26.28 million and $4.89 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

