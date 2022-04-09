MXC (MXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.97 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $301.77 million and $26.97 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00283359 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005735 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $699.69 or 0.01646049 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003130 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

