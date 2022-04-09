Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $55,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

