Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,110,000 after buying an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $317.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

