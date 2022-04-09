Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $297.92 and last traded at $297.92. Approximately 3,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 463,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.02.
CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.