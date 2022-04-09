Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $297.92 and last traded at $297.92. Approximately 3,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 463,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.02.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

