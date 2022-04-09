Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 184 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 62,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.55.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

