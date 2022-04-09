Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Graco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 520,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Graco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Graco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

