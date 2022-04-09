FDx Advisors Inc. Has $949,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 82,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Shares of MSI opened at $239.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average is $241.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

