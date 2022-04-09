Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 2.79.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after buying an additional 220,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.