Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.92. 91,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 201,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

