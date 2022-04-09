Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58). 2,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.10 ($0.58).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

