Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. 334,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Raymond James cut Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

