Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFWFF shares. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

