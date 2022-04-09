Head to Head Review: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) versus Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.92 -$98.33 million ($1.51) -8.20 Boxed $177.27 million 3.86 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poshmark.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -30.47% -10.97% -7.56% Boxed N/A N/A -13.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Poshmark has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Poshmark and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 4 0 2.33 Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Boxed beats Poshmark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

