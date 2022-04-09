CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.03.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.