Contrasting ThredUp (TDUP) and Its Peers

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

This table compares ThredUp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -5.66 ThredUp Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -9.16

ThredUp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ThredUp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 287 1252 3356 63 2.64

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 164.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.99%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

