Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $8,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after buying an additional 468,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after buying an additional 373,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after buying an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.