195,531 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,569 shares of company stock worth $915,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

TVTX stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

