Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 542.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,622 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.40% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.02. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

