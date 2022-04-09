Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stake Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,952 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 168,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 240,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

