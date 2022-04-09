Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 146,897 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 328.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.63% of NETGEAR worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NETGEAR by 42.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 20.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $23.02 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $675.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

