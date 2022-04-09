384,002 Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 384,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

