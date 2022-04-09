ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 223.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $16,337,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10.

