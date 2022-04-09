Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 18,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 88,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$52.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.
About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)
Read More
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.