Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.
About Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE)
