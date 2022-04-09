The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

