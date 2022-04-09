Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Up 3.5%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 2,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

