Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $463.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

