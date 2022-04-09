FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Elastic by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,085,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

