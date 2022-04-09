FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

