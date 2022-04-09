FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. CX Institutional lifted its position in Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.