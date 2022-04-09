FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,550 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after acquiring an additional 303,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.