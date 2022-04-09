Head to Head Survey: Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) vs. Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allianz and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 1 9 0 2.90 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allianz presently has a consensus target price of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 967.01%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Allianz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allianz is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Allianz pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allianz and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $175.72 billion 0.54 $7.82 billion $1.89 12.40 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 3.03 $4.22 billion $33.22 7.26

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 4.51% 8.09% 0.61% Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71%

Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

