Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

