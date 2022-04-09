Contrasting HF Sinclair (DINO) & Its Competitors

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HF Sinclair to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair’s peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HF Sinclair and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% HF Sinclair Competitors 4.23% 5.07% 3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HF Sinclair and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion $558.32 million 11.45 HF Sinclair Competitors $68.93 billion $3.41 billion 17.99

HF Sinclair’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HF Sinclair and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 2 1 0 2.33 HF Sinclair Competitors 714 2946 3682 231 2.45

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 4.19%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

HF Sinclair peers beat HF Sinclair on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

