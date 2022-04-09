Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,839 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,091,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

