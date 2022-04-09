Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $97.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

