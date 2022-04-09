Head to Head Contrast: SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) versus Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SCVX alerts:

This table compares SCVX and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Velo3D $27.44 million 43.68 -$107.09 million N/A N/A

SCVX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velo3D.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SCVX and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33

Velo3D has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.45%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Velo3D N/A -31.92% -5.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Velo3D beats SCVX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.