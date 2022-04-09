Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $608.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.10 and a 200-day moving average of $529.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

