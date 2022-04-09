Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $56.25 million and approximately $188,153.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00023424 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 188,056,571 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

