QUAI DAO (QUAI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $168,261.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.96 or 0.07565696 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.72 or 0.99890709 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars.

