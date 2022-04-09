Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 376.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.94).

SDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.44) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 265 ($3.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.92) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,639.34). Also, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,113.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,999.

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.22) on Wednesday. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.47). The company has a market cap of £139.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.10.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

