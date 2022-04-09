MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTY shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

MTY stock opened at C$58.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.24. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$47.90 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

