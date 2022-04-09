FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $342.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

