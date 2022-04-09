FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

