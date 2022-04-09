FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

