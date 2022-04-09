FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KLA by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,167,000 after buying an additional 141,808 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in KLA by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.71.

Shares of KLAC opened at $341.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

