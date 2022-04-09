iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 211.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

