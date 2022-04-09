Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:OEC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,268,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

