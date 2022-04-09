FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

NYSE ICE opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

